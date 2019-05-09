South Africa: SA Men's Squad Named for FIH Hockey Series

Cape Town — The South Africa n men's hockey squad that will take part in the FIH Hockey Series Final in Bhubaneswar from the June 6-15 has been named.

The tournament will be the first under the stewardship of Garreth Ewing with the goal of trying to finish in the top two to qualify for the FIH Olympic Qualifiers.

South Africa will be in Pool B alongside USA, Mexico and Japan with India, Poland, Russia and Uzbekistan competing in Pool A.

The top team from each pool progresses to the semi-finals directly while the teams in 2nd and 3rd play a crossover quarter-final.

Ewing has taken the opportunity to call up a few players who missed out on the 2018 FIH World Cup at the same venue.

Siya Nolutshungu returns to the line-up alongside Ryan Julius, Alex Stewart and Matt de Sousa.

Matt Brown, who is lethal at penalty corner time, will get the opportunity to earn his first cap for his country.

With Rhett Halkett and Julian Hykes having announced their retirement from the international game, there is an opportunity for others to cement their spots in the squad.

"Selection was a tough series of decisions because there were a lot of conversations between the selection panel and me regarding player availability. I am sure that some guys will be thrilled, and some will be disappointed," said Ewing.

"I'm happy with the balance of the team and our depth in terms of penalty corner attack. Some players will be in slightly different positional roles which I believe will be mentally stimulating for them. I'm very positive about this group both in terms of its talent and the balance between experience and youthful energy. I believe we will compete well and take a positive step in the team's process."

Squad:

Tim Drummond (captain), Matthew Brown, Dayaan Cassiem, Taylor Dart, Tyson Dlungwana, Jethro Eustice, Keenan Horne, Ryan Julius, Nduduzo Lembethe, Mohammed Mea, Siyavuya Nolutshungu, Nqobile Ntuli, Richard Pautz, Rassie Pieterse, Austin Smith, Matthew de Sousa, Nicholas Spooner, Alex Stewart

Source: Sport24