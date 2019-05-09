Liberia: NEC Issues Writs of Election for Montserrado District #15 Representative, Senatorial By-Elections

Madam Antoinette B. Johnson, gives the writs to Montserrado Magistrates for the pending By-elections.

Authorities of the National Elections Commission (NEC), on Friday, May 3, 2019, issued the writs of elections for the conduct of the Montserrado County District #15 Representative as well as the county's Senatorial by-elections, expected to take place on July 2, 2019.

NEC chairman, Cllr. Jerome G. Korkoya, commanded the Chief Clerk of Election, Madam Antoinette B. Johnson, to issue the election writs to the magistrates of Lower and Upper Montserrado County in order for them to conduct the pending By-election in their respective control areas.

"You shall certify to me by endorsement upon this mandate at the close of counting of votes as to the form and manner you executed this mandate" and "this shall constitute your legal and sufficient authority," Cllr. Korkoya ordered Madam Johnson.

He said the mandate came after the Commission took administrative notice dated April 9, 2019 and April 29, 2019 through notifications from the Senate, and the House of Representatives, announcing vacancies caused by the deaths of Senator Geraldine Doe Sherif and Representative Adolph A. Lawrence, respectively.

"Issuing the elections writs to the magistrates of Lower and Upper Montserrado County reminded them that the last day for nomination of aspirants by duly registered political parties, coalitions, alliances, or independent aspirants for the senatorial and Representative by-elections shall be May 18, 2019 at 5:00 o'clock p.m.," a press statement from the NEC said.

The issuance of the elections writs are in line with a mandate by the Board of Commissioners (BOC) through Cllr. Korkoya to inform the magistrates that this is pursuant to the notification letters received from the House of Representatives and the Senate informing the Commission of the vacancies within the two Houses.

In his acceptance of the elections writs, Magistrate Vopea S. Gongloe promised that they would fully execute the mandate by conducting free, fair, credible and transparent representative by-election in district #15 of Montserrado County as well as the Senatorial by-election in the same county without fear or favor.

Magistrate Gongloe said to ensure this, they will need all the necessary logistical, financial and moral support from the government through the NEC Board of Commissioners and other election stakeholders and partners.