Cameroon: Situation in NW, SW, Far North - Demobilisation of Ex-Fighters Encouraging

Prime Minister Chief Joseph Dion Ngute on May 7, 2019 chaired the first session of the Management Board of the National Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration Committee

The disarmament, demobilisation and reintegration (NDDRC) of ex-fighters of Boko Haram in the Far North Region and separatist fighters in the North West and South West Regions who have accepted the call of the Head of State, Paul Biya to lay down their arms, will henceforth accelerate. This follows instructions the Prime Minister, Chief Joseph Dion Ngute who is the chairperson of the NDDRC Management Board gave during its first session in Yaounde on May 7, 2019. He did not only give instructions but also handed keys of vehicles to Chiefs of the Committee Centres in Bamenda, Buea and Mora to facilitate their work on the field.

The National Coordinator of the National Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration Committee, Fai Yengo Francis who presented a report of the Committee's activities after five months of creation, disclosed some statistics. He said the first returnee was received in the NDDRC Centre in Bamenda on December 28, 2018.

Talking about the present situation, he said, "Today we have 35 returnees in Bamenda, 21 in Buea mostly men and 109 in Mora." He added that "The numbers may seem small but I think we are doing a lot because in addition to these numbers we have hundreds of the ex-fighters who have laid down their arms, and are no longer fighting in the bushes.

I am sure that when they must have conquered fear they will come to the centres". Concerning their plan of action, he said they will continue to disarm the fighters. Second aspect is to demobilise them and take them to the Centres. On the long run, he said, the returnees will be taken to the places selected when the security situation will be better. The Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji following the instructions of the Prime Minister also presented the level of the execution of the Emergence Humanitarian Assistant Plan to alleviate the situation of the people affected by the tension in the North West and South Regions.

He told the press after the session that there were 152,845 Internally Displaced Persons in the two affected regions, besides the about 6,000 found in the West, Littoral and Centre Regions. He disclosed that 75,000 of them have benefitted from the humanitarian assistance. The Minister said some of the displaced families were already going back to their places of origin, stating that everything was under control. He said the government was capable of handling the humanitarian situation in the country.