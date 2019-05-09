Nigeria: Nasarawa Govt to Pay Fines for Prisoners

Nasarawa state governor, Umaru Al-Makura, has promised to pay the fines of some prisoners incarcerated in Lafia prison.

Al-Makura disclosed this when the new state Controller of Nigeria Prisons Service (NPS) in Nasarawa state, Mr. Okoro Emmanuel, paid him and the Governor-elect, Engineer Abdullahi Sule, a courtesy call at the Government House in Lafia, the state capital.

"As my administration gradually winds out, I will visit Lafia prison, settle fines and release prisoners that cannot pay their fines, help decongest the prisons and to improve the condition of the prisoners."

He reminded the prison officials of the vital role they play in reforming the society, in complementing the security architecture of the state, which has earned the Service a seat at the State Security Council, calling on them to continue to deliver their best.

He also commended them for the good work they have been doing in the state.

The governor assured the visitors that his successor, Engineer Abdullahi Sule, would equally be a friend to the service and ensures that things will work out even better.

In his remarks, the state controller of NPS said that as part of its reformatory functions, the service has seen to the education and wellbeing of inmates thereby giving them a sense of belonging, adding that some inmates were enrolled at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) as part of their rehabilitation.

He called on the state government to continue improving the welfare of inmates in the five prisons situated across the state to meet the growing needs in the prison service.