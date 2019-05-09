Ghana: Hearts of Oak Aim Double Over Liberty

The heat continues in the Normalization Committee's special competition today at centers across the country with some interesting fixtures in the 10th week.

In the Southern sector, Hearts of Oak would hope to continue with their scintillating form as they welcome Liberty Professionals at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Hearts climbed on top of the league after their 4-0 win over WAFA over the weekend and are poised to maintain that position with a win over Liberty.

Kim Grant's side has enjoyed an amazing run with three wins on the trot and look forward to the fourth win to keep the 'fire' burning.

The likes of skipper Abdul Fatawu, Joseph Esso, Manaf Abdul Umar and Kofi Kordzi are in sterling form and would give the Dansoman lads a hell of time.

The visitors, however, would have a lot to play for as they hope to bounce back to winning ways after a 0-0 draw with Dreams in their last fixture.

The Dansoman-based team would also battle it out to lift themselves from the bottom of the table.

In the other games in the southern sector, Dreams FC would face WAFA at their Sogakope base in another game which would see both sides going at each other for the maximum three points.

WAFA is eyeing a swift comeback after an image-battering defeat in the hands of Hearts of Oak over the weekend.

But Dreams will put up a brave fight considering a desire to be among the top clubs that are all aiming at qualification from the group.

At the Elmina Stadium, Ebusua Dwarfs will play as guests of Elmina Sharks while Karela SC and Inter Allies battle each other at the Tema Park.

In the Northern sector, Kumasi Asante Kotoko will return to action with a home game against Bechem United at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors are struggling to really stamp their feet on the special competition after continental football but a win at Bechem would be fancied.

It also promises to be fireworks at the T&A Park where Ashantigold trek to face the might of Medeama.

Berekum Chelsea will welcome Eleven Wonders to the Golden City Park.