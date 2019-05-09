Ghana: Communications Ministry Hands Over E-Government Infrastructure to Lebara Ghana Ltd

THE Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has handed over the e-Government Infrastructure to Lebara Ghana Ltd to manage and commercialise for ten years.

The government fibre and LTE network was previously managed by the National Information Technology Agency (NITA).

Speaking at the handing-over ceremony in Accra on May 3, 2019, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful indicated that government was committed to partnerships with the private sector to promote efficiency and cost effectiveness in the delivery of services to the people.

The commercialisation of the e-Government Infrastructure, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful said, would pave the way for NITA to focus on its core mandate as a regulator whilst ensuring the effective management of the government's IT infrastructure by a private firm.

The minister indicated that the award of the contract to Lebara Ghana Ltd was in line with the government's agenda to promote local content into the management of strategic areas in the economy.

"I think that it's increasingly becoming evident that NITA cannot be regulator and operator at the same time if it is going to do its work effectively," she said.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful however cautioned Lebara that government would demand accountability and strict compliance with the quality of service standards outlined in the Service Level Agreement with Lebara Ghana Ltd and urged them to work diligently.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful, who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West further called on the management of Lebara Ghana Ltd to explore opportunities to launch solutions that would narrow the digital divide and promote financial inclusion.

She was hopeful that, the "unconnected" parts of the country would be "connected" shortly through the rural telephony project and the accelerated backbone and last mile connectivity programmes of the ministry, to be able to deliver services to every Ghanaian in every part of the country.

The Board Chairman of Lebara Ghana Ltd, Mr David Amankwah, appreciating the efforts of the minister and by extension the government for efforts to narrow the digital divide reiterated Lebara Ghana's commitment to ensuring that their stewardship became a success for the benefit of all Ghanaians.