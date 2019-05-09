Ghana: NSA Announces Ceremony to Mark May 9

The over 120 football fans that lost their lives 18 years ago during the May 9 stadium disaster will be remembered tomorrow with a ceremony at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Organized by the National Sports Authority (NSA), the commemorative event would be attended by dignitaries within the sporting fraternity, officials of Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko(the two teams who featured on the disaster day), as well as supporter unions.

Activities for the ceremony include a demonstration on how to handle accident victims by a medical team and an address by the Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Prof. Peter Twumasi.

The keynote address and the laying of wreath would be led by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Isaac Asiamah.

A statement from the NSA signed by the Director of Public Relations, Mr. Charles Amofah said there would be speeches from representatives of Hearts and Kotoko while survivors and children of the deceased fans would also be present at the event.