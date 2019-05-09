Ghana/Senegal: Black Queens Set for WAFU 'B' Trophy Defence ... Face Senegal in Group Opener Today

Ghana's Black Queens will begin the quest to defend their West African Football Union (WAFU) 'B' Women's Cup title they won last year when they take on the female Lions of Teranga from Senegal today at 6:30pm at the Robert Champroux Stadium.

The team arrived in Abidjan on Monday to put finishing touches to their preparations which began three weeks ago in Cape Coast.

Head Coach, Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo who claims to have little information about her opponent however believes her team is psyched for battle.

Known for their physical play, the Senegalese would be coming hard on the skillful young Ghanaian side who can be dangerous when allowed to have much of the ball.

Coach Quarcoo Tagoe believes the players are well prepared for what the Senegalese will throw at them.

"We have some little information about the Senegalese and we have mapped up a strategy to undo them this evening. We know they would be very physical to put fear in our girls but we are ready."

Ghana boasts of a relatively young squad that includes Golden Boot and Bronze Ball winner from the last edition of the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Uruguay, Mukarama Abdulai and winger Grace Animah.

Around them, Coach Tagoe-Quarcoo hopes to parade a formidable side capable of beating the Senegalese with the 2020 Olympic Games qualifying ticket in mind.

The duo has settled down well with the rest of the squad, combining well to score close to 15 goals during the preparatory games.

The coach believes the blend of the young ones with the experience of goalkeeper and skipper Fafali Dumehasi, Janet Egyir, Gladys Amfobea, Ellen Coleman, Juliet Acheampong, Mavis Owusu, Grace Asantewa, Rita Okyere, Alice Kusi and Jane Ayieyam will help retain the trophy.

Ghana will next play Togo on Friday evening at the Stade du Parc des Sports before facing the Les Elephantes of Cote d'Ivoire in their final group game at the Robert Champroux Stadium three days later.

The Black Queens defeated Les Elephantes 1-0 courtesy Janet Egyir to win the inaugural championship last year.