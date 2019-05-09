Ghana: ﻿Employers, Job Seekers Urged to Participate in Job Fair 2019

The Ghanaian-German Centre for Jobs, Migration and Reintegration (GGC) has called on employers and job seekers to participate in its Job Fair 2019 event.

The event supported by the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations (MELR) would be held at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair in Accra on May 23 this year.

Mr Benjamin Woesten, GGC Regional Advisor for Ghana and Nigeria in a press briefing on Monday said, this year's event themed, "Matching Skills and Corporate Needs," was aimed at bringing together both employers and skilled job seekers for the purpose of recruitment in the country.

"Employers from diverse industries would be present as well as large pool of job seekers with unique skills sets to match the job offers available," he stated.

He noted that this year's Job Fair would complement the government's strategies targeted at job creation and reduce unemployment by linking job-seeking youth to employers.

Mr Woesten added that the Job Fair would provide a platform to discuss and exchange on skills match and employment promotion as a vehicle for economic growth in the entire country.

"To be successful in today's job market you need a wide range of skills, meanwhile in the run up to the Ghana Job Fair 2019, the GGC has organised several career guidance sessions to improve the employability skills of job seekers to qualify them for the labour market," he said.

Mr Woesten said the registration platform for participants to the Job Fair is free and open to lower, medium and high skilled individuals adding that it set to match more than 1,500 job seekers with at least 100 employers.

He added that the seasoned panellists for the Job Fair would make a significant contribution for the consideration of future actions to improve the current status quo in the country.