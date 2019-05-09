Sudan: Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan Receives Phone Call From Deputy U.S. Secretary of State

Khartoum — Chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah A-Burhan, Wednesday received a phone call from the Deputy US Secretary of State, John Sullivan,

In the call, Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan has expressed Sudan thanks and appreciation of the United States concern and follow up of the Sudanese affairs, affirming the TMC keenness to communicate with the United States through its diplomatic mission in Khartoum.

Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan has briefed the American Deputy Secretary of State on the situation in Sudan and the Armed Forces bias to the Sudanese will who are demanding freedom, justice and equality.

He said that the Transitional Military Council is communicating with the political forces for smooth transfer to democracy as soon as possible by the end of the transitional period that the TMC view as will not exceed two years.

Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan informed the US Deputy Secretary of State that the Armed Forces role is support security and the Sudanese people choice and peaceful revolution.

Meanwhile, the US Deputy Secretary of State affirmed the United States' support to the efforts for realizing political stability in Sudan, calling for refrain from violence and working to overcome differences between all the political forces.

The Deputy US Secretary of States expressed his own concern and follow up of the Sudanese affairs.

He also expressed the United States appreciation of what has happened in Sudan, announcing his desire to visit Sudan shortly.