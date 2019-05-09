Ghana: 62 Clubs to Sign Kit Sponsorship Deals Today

Kit manufacturing company, Fitcom is expected to sign a four-year kit sponsorship deal with 62 selected local clubs in the country.

Details of the lucrative deal will be announced today at the official launch in Accra.

The deal was brokered by Nana Yaw Amponsah, founder and chairman of Division One side, Phar Rangers, and is expected to provide each club with home and away kits, two sets of training kits, tracksuits, polo shirts and bags at no financial cost to the clubs.

Beneficiary clubs will be from Premier, Division One and the 16 women's league clubs.

Officials of the Turkey-based company - Demirkaya Tunahan, General Manager of Fitcom and Ertemcoz Serdar, Fitcom Agent to Africa arrived in Accra on Monday and appear set for the signing ceremony.

"Clubs which have accepted the offer and received samples of the kits include Eleven Wonders, Bechem United, Karela FC, New Edubiase, B.A. United, Nea Salamina, Achiken FC, King Faisal, Nkoranza Warriors, Sporting Mirren and Nania FC.," Nana Amponsah, a Ghanaian football administrator said.

"Noted for kit brands such as Jako and Kappa, and for a number of teams playing in the German, Italian and Turkish top leagues, Fitcom has no real foothold in Africa, hence the initiative.

"I managed to convince them to brand Ghana clubs as a gateway to entering the Africa market. I believe in branding and packaging our teams as I have on numerous occasions reiterated, and this is one step in helping all teams to brand themselves properly."

All being equal, the sponsorship is expected to start from the 2019/20 league season.