Liberia: Flawed Communication Strategies By Officials May Undermine the Government

The inception of the Weah Administration in 2018 came with challenges ranging from economic to social issues, and all these have to do with employing or giving positions to people on sentiments and not qualification or competence. One major issue that continues to manifest the incompetence of most of the officials in this administration is a poor and disorganized communication approach.

Mulbah Morlu, Chairman of the ruling party, is noted for sending out unfounded and unsubstantiated information and comments that have the propensity to derail the already struggling image of the government without the thought of the consequences of such comments.

We recall when Morlu in 2018 rained insults on former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf when she commented on the alleged missing L$16 billion, he declared publicly that he knows who are connected to the missing money. He further accused the Alternative National Congress (ANC) political leader, Alexander B. Cummings of allegedly paying people to get into the streets to protest for the alleged missing money, although he could not prove a single iota of evidence to substantiate his claims.

Morlu is also on record for making blunt and irresponsible accusation against the LoneStar Cell MTN of monitoring people's calls and messages on the internet; something he could not prove with any piece of evidence.

From all indications, Liberians have become discontented and agitated over bad governance and the declining economy and have therefore resolved to protest action to be staged on June 7. But Mulbah Morlu has come out again accusing former President Sirleaf of providing financial support to the protesters to rise against the George Weah Administration.

It is a damning accusation if only Mr. Morlu can prove his claim. This former President, during the presidential election of 2017, had conveyed a distinct impression that she was not interested in the victory of her own Vice President Joseph N. Boakai.

And despite accusations made against her at the time by members of the Unity Party that she was no longer supporting the party on whose platform she held the presidency for two terms, former President Sirleaf remained nonplused and instead proceeded to invite President George Weah and Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor to Bong County to break ground for the Lofa Road corridor while campaign was still ongoing.

It can also be recalled that while appearing for the last time at the United Nations General Assembly in September of 2017, President Sirleaf in a CNN interview stated rather bluntly that it was "time for generational change" a subtle inference to George Weah then waiting in the wings.

These two instances set the basis for public debate and it was widely deduced that the former President supported the CDC in the past elections.

We also recall on two occasions where this former President appeared on radio and called on Liberians to support this administration, suggesting that "If it fails, it will be all Liberians who have failed." She also availed herself to assist the administration with her expertise to tackle difficult economic issues confronting the economy of the country.

Until proven substantially that she supports protesters, we continue to hold his (Morlu) comments suspect, especially for this former President, whose activities and comments during the last electoral season had conveyed the distinct impression that she virtually ushered President Weah into office.

However in the May 6, 2019 edition of the Daily Observer, Information Minister Eugene Nagbe dismissed Morlu's claim that former President Sirleaf was giving out cash and moral support to protesters to take to the streets on June 7.

We at the Daily Observer hold that such comments as Morlu's are of no help to the President, and that those officials spewing inflammatory rhetoric on social media and on the airwaves should take a cue from the axing of Deputy Information Minister Eugene Fahngon and comport themselves accordingly. Interestingly, President Weah himself is beginning the see the importance of order in the government's communication structure, and has finally allowed the Minister of Information -- in this case, Eugene Nagbe -- to finally do his job. Officials of the Executive Branch of government and of the ruling party will have to observe decorum and the President, with the help of the Justice Minister, will have to enforce it.