9 May 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Medeama Maintain Top Spot

Medeama SC consolidated their top spot in the Northern Zone of the Special Competition with a vital 1-0 win over Ashanti Gold SC yesterday.

Isaac Agyenim Boateng netted the only goal to make sure the Mauve and Yellows record a fifth straight home win in the campaign.

Skipper Tijani Joshua made his first appearance of the competition likewise Mark Agyekum as they replaced Emmanuel Nti Mensah and Sadick Adams.

The hosts produced the first threat of the game in the 24th minute as Boateng's thunderbolt strike was brilliantly saved by Frank Boateng.

Ivorian attacker Richard Ella Djodi nearly put the guests ahead but his free-kick was excellently parried away to corner by goalkeeper Yaw Ansah Fufro.

After the break, the home side looked more dangerous in attack.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 64th minute as Agyenim Boateng's slick chip beat goalkeeper Boateng.

Medeama SC extend their lead at the top to four points with the victory. They travel to Bechem United at the weekend. -Ghanasoccernet

