Ghana: Police Grab 81 Secessionists... Averts Demo for Release of Homeland Study Group Leaders

Ho — A total of 81 more people, including two women believed to be members of the Homeland Study Group which has been agitating for autonomy for the Volta Region were arrested in a joint police-military operation in Ho yesterday.

This comes four days after the leader of the group, Mr Charles K. Kudzordzi and seven others were picked up from their meeting place in Ho and airlifted to Accra.

The Volta Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Edward Oduro-Kwarteng confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times in Ho.

He said that their arrest followed intelligence reports gathered by the police.

Eight other henchmen of the group were readily identified during initial screening of the suspects at the Volta Regional Police Headquarters.

According to DCOP Oduro-Kwarteng, the suspects were arrested in the morning while they were getting set for a massive demonstration on the streets of Ho to demand the release of their leaders, without prior notice to the police.

The Regional Police Commander revealed that 54 of the suspects arrived in Ho on a bus from Southern Volta while others turned up from Hohoe and its environs to take part in the demonstration.

The rest, he said, were nabbed at Ho Barracks New Town and other parts of the regional capital.

DCOP Oduro-Kwarteng said that there was no resistance from the suspects and no one was injured during the arrests.

"They are in police custody for violating the public order," he told the Ghanaian Times.

After their screening, the suspects would be processed for court, DCOP Oduro-Kwarteng added.

Meanwhile, the heavy presence of police and military patrol teams on the streets of Ho has left some residents with more questions than answers.