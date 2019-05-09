Ghana: ﻿100 Chinese Manufacturing Firms to Participate in 3rd China Trade Week in Accra

MORE than 100 Chinese manufacturing firms and 6,000 business visitors worldwide will converge on Accra next month for the third China Trade Week (CTW) Ghana.

The three-day annual trade show, opening on June 19, would have on display about 2,000 products cutting across electrical, material and machinery , clothing and textiles, food and daily necessities.

Organised by the MIE groups, an international exhibition firm, would be an opportunity for the regional and local business communities to develop direct trading links with Chinese producers and solution providers.

Speaking at a press briefing in Accra, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Mr Yofi Grant said the exhibition presented mutual benefits to Ghana and China.

He said China's value added productivity and trade development, started dozens of decades ago, was exemplary for Ghana as she begins to pursue the Ghana-Beyond-Aid vision.

He said the increasing China-Ghana trade partnership was a major boost for government programmes including the one -district-one-factory which would lead to creation of jobs.

The GIPC, Mr Grant said, would create the opportunity for trade between the two countries, disclosing that the centre had been provided an office in China to facilitate trade.

He gave the assurance that the government would pursue relationships that were mutually beneficial to advance the socio-economic development of the country and bring relief to the citizenry.

The International Events Director of MIE Groups, Mr Zahoor Ahmed said the trade show would increase the China-Ghana bilateral exchange which reached $6.67billion in 2017.

With China being Ghana's largest tradition partner, the event, he said would additionally, have an effect on Ghana's export to China which surpassed $1.85 billion in 2018.

Aside the variety of products, he said a conference day and series of seminars had been introduced to the event, to help local business community to learn more about possible ventures, trade and deal making opportunities.

"With the Ghanaian government supporting China's belt and road initiative, the strategic master plan to integrate Asia with Africa and Europe economically, we feel that CTW is just another piece in the win-win jigsaw", he said.