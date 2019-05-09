Namibia Thrash Sierra Leone

NAMIBIA continued their great form at the Africa Women's T20 Qualifiers in Harare on Wednesday with a comprehensive 10-wicket victory against Sierra Leone.

It was their third successive victory at the tournament and booked them a place in the final on Sunday against the winner of Group A.

Namibia had earlier beaten Uganda and Kenya to go to the top of Group B on six points, followed by Kenya and Uganda on two points each and Sierra Leone on zero points.

In Wednesday's match, Namibia restricted Sierra Leone to 74 runs for eight wickets off their 20 overs and then comfortably reached the target off 12,2 overs, without the loss of a wicket.

Sierra Leone won the toss and elected to bat first, but they couldn't get going as Namibia pegged them back with regular wickets.

By the halfway mark of their innings they were struggling at 31 runs for four wickets, but Aminata Kamara and Linda Bull revived their innings with a 31-run partnership.

Sylvia Shihepo, however, dismissed both, running out Kamara for 11 runs and then having Bull caught off her bowling for 12 runs.

Shihepo ended with two wickets for 10 runs, but it was Maryke Short, who took three wickets for 10 runs, who won the player of the match award.

Namibia's openers, Adri van der Merwe and Kayleen Green hardly broke a sweat as they reached 75 runs off 12,2 overs.

Van der Merwe remained not out on 25 off 37 balls and Green not out on 36 off 37 balls.

In another Group B match on Wednesday, Uganda beat Kenya by four runs, while in Group A, Rwanda beat Mozambique by one wicket and Tanzania beat Nigeria by 86 runs.

Rwanda and Zimbabwe lead Group A on four points each, followed by Tanzania and Nigeria on two points each and Mozambique on zero points.

The group winners will contest the final, where the overall winner will seal passage to the final global qualifying tournament for the Women's T20 World Cup.