Namibia: Govt Rents Out Houses for a Song

CIVIL servants occupying some government houses and flats are paying very low rents, while others are staying there for free.

In a circular sent to government offices, ministries and agencies in February, works executive director Willem Goeiemann said some civil servants were staying in government houses for free.

Goeiemann's circular revealed that some government officials were also subletting the houses and flats, as well as defaulting on municipal bills.

The executive director, therefore, ordered government offices, ministries and agencies to hold the culprits accountable and backdate their rentals, and for them to pay back the "entire amount of outstanding rentals owed to the government".

"The ministry has taken note of the fact that staff members are living in official accommodation, and no deductions are being made from their salaries," reads the letter.

Although Goeiemann could not give the exact rental rates, some works officials told The Namibian that civil servants pay 4% of their salaries for flats, and 8% for houses.

According to Goeiemann's circular, only those earning between N$1 000 and N$13 000 per month qualified to rent government houses and flats.

This means that if a person earns N$13 000 and rents a government house, they pay only N$1 040 per month. The same person will pay N$520 per month if they rented a government flat.

Rent prices for a one-room shack ranges between N$500 and N$1 500 per month in Windhoek, depending on the location. Those in informal settlements are cheaper.

The issue of the non-payment of rent and subletting of government accommodation comes at a time when the government is footing huge bills to maintain the properties.

Works minister John Mutorwa told the National Assembly this week that the government needs at least N$135 million to renovate its properties.

During his motivation of the N$606 million budget allocated to his ministry, the minister said only N$22,7 million had been allocated for the maintenance of properties, leaving a shortfall of N$113 million.

Mutorwa said the ministry was currently addressing the issue of government properties which were either erroneously transferred to local authorities, or taken over without treasury approval.

The minister also stressed that the illegal occupation of government houses and flats remains a thorny issue, which has to be resolved as soon as possible. He, however, blamed the attorney general's office for taking too long to resolve cases, "which makes the illegal occupation a dragging issue".

The total budget needed for the maintenance of all government properties this year was over N$230 million, Mutorwa said, adding that various ministries should also budget for the maintenance of their properties.

The ministry would furthermore need at least N$90 million for the rates and taxes for all government properties.

However, only N$35 million has been budgeted for this cost, leaving a shortfall of N$55 million.

The minister added that the government would likewise need about N$300 million for rental and related charges for all government office accommodation.

Of the required N$300 million, Mutorwa said only about N$170 million had been budgeted for, leaving a shortfall of N$130 million.

The government will furthermore spend N$188 million on purchasing land for development and property assessments on behalf of offices, ministries and agencies. The minister, therefore, stressed that the government needs to pay "urgent attention" to the renovation and maintenance of its infrastructure, apart from building new ones.

"Continuing to construct new infrastructure, while the existing ones are left to deteriorate at an alarming rate, is akin to shooting oneself in the foot! The government garages have been turned into some scrapyards, while some government buildings are not inhabitable anymore," Mutorwa stressed.