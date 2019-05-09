Somalia: Al-Shabaab Stages Attack On a Town Under Somali Troops

Heavily armed Al-Shabab militants were reported to have launched a daring assault on a military base belonging to Somali government forces stationed in Barire town, located in Lower Shabelle.

The fighters encountered a fierce resistance they tried to storm the army outpost, which was recently recaptured by Somali government troops backed by AU soldiers. The attack occurred Wednesday evening.

A local resident confirmed to Radio Shabelle that the Al-Shabaab combatants attacked the village from different directions the onset of the night as people gather in their homes to breaking their fasting.

The commanders of the troops in the area say they have beefed up security following the take-over and vowed to continue flushing out Al-Shabab from its remaining strongholds in Lower Shabelle region.