South Africa: ANC Still 'Confident' As It Takes Control in KZN, Despite 9 Percent Drop in Early Results

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal says it is feeling confident about the work it has put in as it takes a firm lead in the province, despite a 9% drop in early results.

"We are confident of winning KZN and coming back to lead as the ANC," ANC spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said on Thursday at the provincial results centre.

By 10:00, the ANC was in the lead with 164 558 votes, the IFP was in second position at 58 339 and the DA in third place with 34 758, after 15% of the votes were in.

This equated to 56% for the ANC, down from the 65% it received in 2014. The IFP sits on 18%, up from the 10% it received in 2014, while the DA has decreased slightly to 12.5% from 13.3% in 2014.

Simelane-Zulu said the ANC would have a pivotal role to play at a national level.

"You can expect KZN to play a significant national role. Statistics show we are a bigger province than Gauteng and will therefore contribute to national numbers and politics. That is why we work so hard as a province. We make sure we don't let the ANC down in the rest of the country and retain the province."

IFP member of the legislature Les Govender said the IFP had predicted second place thus far.

"It's still too early to say. The number of voting districts has not come in yet. Northern KZN is our traditional stronghold and we are expecting more from there. eThekwini is where the majority of voters change the results table at the end of the day."

He said that the party had worked hard in eThekwini.

"We worked a lot in Umlazi, KwaMashu, Chatsworth and Inanda. We expect these will play a big role once this region is counted."

DA leader in KZN Zwakele Mncwango predicted that the DA would overtake the IFP.

"We are not that far behind the IFP and these are not our strong areas. So, we predict that when our main areas come in, we will pass the IFP."

Mncwango said the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) had performed its worst ever since democratic voting was administered in 1994.

"There are issues around ballot papers, ink being removed and multiple voting by individuals. This is just not on, 25 years into democracy."

In 2014, the ANC won 2.5 million votes in KZN with 65% of votes, while the DA came out as the opposition with 517 461, amounting to 13.35 % of votes, and the IFP with 393 949 and 10.17% of votes.

