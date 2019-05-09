South Africa: Abalone Worth R2 Million Seized From Cape Town Warehouse

A Chinese national is expected in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on Friday after R2m worth of abalone was seized at a warehouse, Western Cape police have said.

The 25-year-old man was arrested and charged under the Living Marine Resources Act on Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement on Thursday, police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said officers from the Cape Town K9 Unit had been conducting election patrols in Glucose Road, Bellville South, when they spotted a Ford Ranger LDV reversing from a warehouse.

The driver "appeared suspicious", she said.

"They approached and searched the vehicle, upon which they recovered 16 sealed boxes of dried abalone. The members then searched the warehouse and uncovered an illegal abalone processing facility."

Various items of equipment - including a large steel cooking pot, gas cylinders, piping and burners, scales, fans, heaters, drying shelves and bags of salt - were seized, Rwexana said.

"The weight of the abalone was estimated at 348kg, valued [at] R2m," she added.

This was not the only bust authorities made in Cape Town this past week.

In a fortunate break, a man was caught in possession of 13 042 dried and shucked abalone last Friday.

He was stopped by police after skipping a red traffic light, and was found to have 35 boxes of abalone. He too will be charged under the Living Marine Resources Act.

