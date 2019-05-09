South Africa: 'Best Leader' Hlaudi Motsoeneng Said He Would Be SA's Next President - He Was Wrong

African Content Movement (ACM) leader Hlaudi Motsoeneng's prediction that he would be South Africa's next president is slowly fading away.

In fact, he will in all probability not even secure a single seat in Parliament. This, despite the former SABC COO's belief that he is the "best leader in South Africa".

By 09:40 on Wednesday, Motsoeneng's ACM had received 842 votes. That's 0.02% of the tallied votes, with 3 389 051 votes counted.

Parties require around 35 000 votes to qualify for a seat in Parliament.

"You know, I'm the best leader in South Africa," Motsoeneng told News24 in December, adding that people couldn't see it when he was at the SABC because of all the drama at the broadcaster at the time."I can tell you, I'm unique."

A month before, at a media conference, Motsoeneng said he would become president after the May 8 national elections.

"Hlaudi is going to be the future president of South Africa," he said, referring to himself in the third person - a signature move of his.

He founded the ACM in 2019. Motsoeneng then appeared in a video shot in a garden, in which he excitedly announced the party would launch its manifesto on April 6.

"The person who is going to change South Africa, whether we like or not, is Hlaudi Motsoeneng," he said.

"I can tell you now, within six months, South Africa is going to be a different South Africa," Motsoeneng promised. "It will be happiness in South Africa! I'm very happy that I am an action man!"

On Wednesday, he told eNCA he was "confident of victory" in the polls.

This now seems unlikely.

Source: News24