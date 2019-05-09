Namibia: Marenica Bags Four New Exclusive Prospecting Licences

URANIUM exploration company Marenica Energy Limited has been given four additional exclusive prospecting licences (EPLs) to explore for uranium in the Namib Desert.

The company revealed this in an announcement made on the Namibian Stock Exchange's news platform on Monday, saying they have increased their ground position to 308 square kilometres in the Erongo region's recognised uranium mining area. The same area is home to several world-class uranium mines.

"The Ministry of Mines and Energy has granted four additional exclusive prospecting licences (EPLs) to Marenica, namely EPL 7278, 7279, 7368 and 7436," the announcement read.

The Namibian reported in February this year that the company has applied for nine new EPLs in the Namib, and if all were to be approved, Marenica would have the most significant uranium landholding in Namibia.

The company has five EPLs to its name at the moment, and is still waiting for the approval of four others. The granted and applied for EPLs are close to the Langer Heinrich and Rössing Uranium mines.

"The granting of these licences is an important step in the execution of the acquisition strategy. Marenica can now commence planning of exploration programmes on these EPLs. The shallow nature of the drilling and the low unit cost for drilling in Namibia enables extensive low-cost exploration to be undertaken," managing director Murray Hill said.

He added that Marenica has welcomed the decision by the Namibian government to remove the requirement for local ownership of EPLs, as this was encouraging foreign investment, and has enanbled Marenica to increase its ownership of the Namib tenements to 100%.

"The board of Marenica would like to acknowledge the positive change in the Namibian government's position with regards to the ownership of EPLs," Hill noted.

Marenica is listed on the NSX's DevX (Development Capital Board) and the Australian Stock Exchange.

The share price last Friday on the market closed at 10 cents per share.

Email: lazarus@namibian.com.naTwitter: Lasarus_A