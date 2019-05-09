Namibia: Organisation Seeks to Revive Indigenous Cultures

THE Hizetjitwa Indigenous People's Organisation (Hipo), which mainly operates in the Kunene region, is keen to promote cultural awareness within indigenous communities.

The organisation was formed in 2007 with the aim of empowering formerly marginalised communities such as the Ovahimba, Ovazemba, Ovatjimba, Ovatwa and San in north-western Namibia and south-western Angola.

Hipo interim administrator Mbeumuna Muhuka told The Namibian this week that the organisation is striving to empower indigenous groups to preserve their cultures and values.

He said this will allow the groups to meet the challenges of contemporary society, and improve their living conditions.

Hipo has succeeded in preserving culture, offering social services, protecting human rights and gender issues, capacity-building, embarking on income-generating activities, addressing climate change, and facilitating the dissemination of information.

"Our key activities for 2019 and beyond are to unite the people, and heighten their cultural awareness in the face of the challenges of the modern world," Muhuka enthused.

Muhuka said the group also conveyed people's concerns and opinions to the government and other stakeholders, and supported local initiatives such as water provision, agricultural projects, road works and healthcare.

The group furthermore promotes children's education, and lobbies the government on the provision of public services.

Hipo chairperson Tjinezuma Kavari said despite the organisation's successes, it faces challenges of funding to recruit adequate staff and acquire enough office equipment.

The organisation, which is based at Opuwo, has received funding from donors for some of their programmes in the past.

Kavari said since its inception, Hipo has rented office space, something that needs to be addressed if the organisation is to be sustained.

"We appeal to local, national and international donors as well as commercial actors to assist Hipo with financial and material resources to enable the organisation to achieve its overall objectives of empowering members in this fast-changing world," he noted.

Kavari added that people are severely affected socially, culturally and economically by the drought that has devastated the areas they have lived in for years.

"We are making an urgent call to the Namibian government to speed up the provision of relief food to the people of Kunene, and to also introduce long-term mitigation measures to assist people to aggressively embark on crop production," he stated.