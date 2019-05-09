9 May 2019

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Again, Buhari Summons Security Meeting With Service Chiefs, Others

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday in Abuja received a briefing from service chiefs and heads of other security agencies, including the acting Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president had on Tuesday met with the security chiefs and heads of security agencies at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

NAN recalls that Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi also briefed the security meeting on Tuesday.

Those at the meeting on Thursday include the Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali; National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno; Director-General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi, and the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufa'i.

Others were the Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha. (NAN)

