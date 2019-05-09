Namibia: Police to Arrest Timber Merchants

ENVIRONMENT ministry's executive director Teofilus Nghitila has directed the police to arrest anyone found harvesting, transporting, marketing and exporting timber in the country.

In a letter dated 7 May, written to police inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga, Nghitila requested the immediate police intervention.

Nghitila also asked that the police should confiscate any timber from Namibia that would be found being transported.

"The ministry of environment has learned with grave concern that the harvesting and transport of timber from the Kavango East, Kavango West and Zambezi regions is continuing."

This in spite of the suspension that was put on the issuance of permits for the harvesting, transporting, marketing and export of Namibian timber as per the attached letter dated 26 November 2018.

"It is further requested to ensure that any timber being transported from other neighbouring countries must have the relevant weigh bridge certificates," Nghitila said.

The Namibian reported this week that Namibian customs officials and forestry inspectors intercepted six trucks, each carrying about 35 tonnes of timber, at Walvis Bay.

The trucks were reportedly from an Angolan village and were en route to a Chinese business at Walvis Bay.

The authorities, however, suspected that the logs were transported from northern Namibia, where they were harvested illegally.

The Namibian truck drivers, who have been staying in the vehicles since Tuesday, told this newspaper that they loaded the timber at Katava village in Angola near the Katwitwi border post in the Kavango region.