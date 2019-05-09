Zimbabwe: Former Zimbabwe Rugby Star Named in Germany Squad

FORMER Zimbabwe national Sevens rugby team star, Manasah Sita looks well poised to represent Germany at next year's Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan, after being included in the European country's squad for the forthcoming tournaments.

Sita is set to represent Germany at the European Championship season and the Olympic qualifying tournaments.

The 32 year-old Sita, who has previously represented Zimbabwe in both the Sevens and Rugby Union versions of the game was on Tuesday named in the Germany squad for this weekend's Nancy Sevens in France.

The Nancy Sevens will be the Germany's team's first event of what is expected to be a busy season in the buildup to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games European Qualification tournament to be held in Colomiers, France from July 13-14.

Although Sita was born in Zimbabwe before going on to represent the Southern African nation he is eligible to represent Germany by virtue of having been a resident in the European nation for the last decade.

According to World Rugby eligibility rules, players who have represented one country's national 15-a-side team, next 15-a-side team or senior sevens team have the chance to switch allegiance to another nation, provided they have a passport for the second country and have completed a stand-down period of three years.

Former South Africa player Vuyo Zangqa, who is Germany national Sevens coach believes Sita he will bring a wealth of experience to the European nation.

"Manasah will be eligible to play for us in official tournaments starting this summer," Zangqa was quoted in the German media recently.

"He has lived in Germany for 10 years and has been training with us for a few weeks now. He has played in many major tournaments and at the World Series with the national team of Zimbabwe. So he brings with him a lot of experience that we're sure will benefit us as a team."

The former Mbare High School student, who is currently playing for Sports Club Neuenheim in Germany, was part of the Zimbabwe side which narrowly missed out on the automatic ticket to the 2016 Rio Olympic Games to Kenya in 2016.

Sita however last featured for Zimbabwe at the World Rugby Sevens Series Qualifier at the Hong Kong Sevens in April 2016 after being continuously overlooked for the national team in recent years.