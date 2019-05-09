Kenya: Teenager Slashes His New Wife to Death, Claims It Was an Accident

A young man has left a village in shock in Kitui after he allegedly slashed his newly married wife to death using a panga.

Police in Kitui on Tuesday night arrested 19-year-old John Mutinda from Katithini village.

Kitui Central sub-county police boss Sicily Gatiti confirmed the brutal killing.

She identified the victim as Ciru Murimi.

Ms Gatiti said the motive of the murder remains unknown

"We were alerted about the murder at around 1am on Tuesday night and we then visited the crime scene and recovered a bloodied panga that was we suspect was used in the killing," said Ms Gatiti.

The suspect was arraigned in court on Wednesday. The court allowed police to detain him for 14 days.

The suspect's mother narrated to journalists how her son knocked at her window and told her to take him to the police station.

"He knocked at my window and requested me to take him to the station because he had accidentally killed his new wife after a misunderstanding," she said.

The body of the deceased was taken to the Kitui Hospital morgue.