Botswana: Galaxy Lodge Protest

Jwaneng — Jwaneng Galaxy has written a letter of protest to the Botswana Premier League (BPL) against the Tuesday fixture between Township Rollers and Miscellaneous.

The re-scheduling of the game came after Miscellaneous failed to honour the original fixture, arguing they were informed late.

In their protest, Galaxy requested the BPL to postpone the final round of fixtures whilst the matter was being dealt with by the BPL Disciplinary Committee.

They said the game between Rollers and Miscellaneous was "unlawful and improperly fixtured and there was a blatant procedural irregularity" that could not be allowed to stand.

"The fixture failed to take place due to the fact that Miscellaneous did not turn up to honour the scheduled match. We believe that an act of misconduct has occurred that has to be investigated and heard by a competent authority, which is empowered by the BFA statutes," the letter reads in part.

The letter indicated that the club believed that procedure was not followed, something they believed was a gross violation of the statutes and therefore they requested an opportunity to be heard before the BPL DC.

Contacted for comment, Galaxy public relations officer, Tankiso Morake, admitted that they indeed lodged a formal protest with the BPL, but distanced the club from the letter leaked in social media.

"We lodged a protest, but I am not aware of the letter circulation on social media. We did not issue any press release regarding the matter, but only a formal protest, so until such time that the BPL responds to us and we sit as the Galaxy committee on the way forward, we cannot comment on the matter," he said.

Rollers currently lead the log standings with 67 points, four points clear of second placed Galaxy with a game to go.

