9 May 2019

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Get Permit Before You Talk

President George Manneh Weah, has issued an Executive Memorandum directing all Ministers, Deputies and Assistant Ministers, and Heads of Agencies and Commissions, and their deputies to refrain from making public comments on policy issues of national concern on both conventional and social media without first seeking authorization from the appropriate authorities.

The order issued Wednesday, 8 May comes after President Weah suspended Deputy Information Minister for Press and Public Affairs Eugene Fahngon for propagating divisive messages that promote tribal divide between native and congo Liberians.

The Executive Mansion says President Weah issued the Executive Memorandum Wednesday through the Director General of the Cabinet, Mr. Jordan Solunteh.

The Executive Memorandum also instructs all government Ministries and Agencies to direct their communications on public policy matters to the Minister of Information or his designee.

The Memorandum warns further that there would be grave consequences for any member of the Executive Branch of Government found in violation of the directive.

"The President therefore cautions all members of the Executive Branch to take heed and govern themselves accordingly," the Executive Memorandum concludes.

