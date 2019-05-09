Liberia Urged to Prioritize Modern Education

The Chief Executive officer (CEO) of Belle Vue Eco Smart Tec International School (BVIS) SekouDoumbouya is urging the government of Liberia through the Ministry of Education to prioritize the use of modern technologies in various classrooms for the future of Liberian students.

"When our school - going kids are given the requisite tools they need for learning, including the use of modern technology, I think it will help in the advancement of the education sector of this country," Mr. Doumbouya said recently at his school in Caldwell during celebration of Earth Day.

Speaking to reporters at the start of the celebration, Mr. Doumbouya explained that the day was a traditional day observed at BVIS.He says the day is observed to teach the kids how to preserve mother earth, and how to bring the children closer to nature.

Mr. Doumbouya believes that Liberia is facing so much problems due to lack of self-sufficiency in the production of food, resulting to serious economic hardship for the citizens.

He says the idea behind the Earth Day celebration comes from the fact that Eco School cares for the soil, and mother earth."We have to celebrate to show to the country that the earth is important to the human nature," he says.

According to Doumbouya his school uses the British curriculum, but it also infuses the Liberian curriculum to allow students to form part of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

For his part, Mathematics and Science instructor Mohammed Dukuly says the earth day celebration was significant to the school because the event is a worldwide annual event that is normally celebrated on 22 April of every year.By Lewis S. Teh-Edited by Winston W. Parley