Angola: Head of State Dismisses Board of Oil Company Sonangol

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, dismissed on Wednesday the Board of Directors of Sonangol-EP, led by Carlos Saturnino.

Together with Carlos Saturnino the dismissed executive directors are Sebastião Pai Querido Gaspar Martins, Luís Ferreira do Nascimento José Maria, Carlos Eduardo Ferraz de Carvalho Pinto, Rosario Fernando Isaac, Baltazar Agostinho Gonçalves Miguel and Alice Marisa Leão Sopas Pinto da Cruz.

On a statement, the President's Civil Office stated that José Gime, André Lelo, Lopo Fortunato Ferreira do Nascimento and Marcolino José Carlos Moco were dismissed from the posts of non-executive directors.

Nominations

On another executive order, João Lourenço appointed Sebastião Pai Querido Gaspar Martins as chairman of the Board of Directors of Sonangol-EP.

Also members of the new Board of Directors of the Angolan oil company are executive directors António de Sousa Fernandes, Baltazar Agostinho Gonçalves Miguel, Jorge Barros Vinhas, Josina Marília Ngongo Mendes Baião, Luís Ferreira do Nascimento José Maria and Osvaldo Salvador de Lemos Macaia.

For the positions of non-executive directors were appointed André Lelo, José Gime, Lopo Fortunato Ferreira do Nascimento and Marcolino José Carlos Moco.