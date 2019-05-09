Zimbabwe: NRZ Offers Nostalgic Mother's Day Steam Locomotive Ride for Enthusiasts

THE National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ), has organised a 200km long steam train excursion from Bulawayo to Plumtree for steam engine train enthusiasts.

In what has become an annual nostalgic ride, the event is open to the public and will be held on May 18th.

Last year, the steam train ride which the NRZ has used to mark Mother's Day, attracted both local and international steam train enthusiasts, some from as far as France and Italy.

In an interview with newzimbabwe.com, NRZ public relations manager, Nyasha Maravanyika said the train ride is meant to honour mothers in a unique way.

"The Mothers Day steam train will give the public a unique way to honour the women in their lives, while also presenting an opportunity for steam train enthusiasts and the general public to experience a memorable train ride in a relaxed atmosphere.

"Stops will be organised along the way for people keen to take pictures of the locomotive and scenic places. The locomotive will perform run pasts for photographers to capture the best views," said Maravanyika.

Maravanyika added that the parastatal, through its leisure entity, Rail Leisure, promotes domestic tourism using steam locomotives and museum coaches that have been preserved to ensure a quality and affordable ride for passengers.

Fares for the ride have been pegged at RTGS$45 for adults and RTGS$25 for children.