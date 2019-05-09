Western Sahara: President Brahim Gali, Sends Congratulatory Message to the Russian President On His Country Victory Day

Bir Lehlu (Sadr Liberated Territories) — The Saharawi Head of State sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Russian Federation, HE Vladimir Putin on the occasion of the anniversary his Country Victory Day

The Saharawi leader after congratulating Putin on behalf of the Saharawi people on the occasion of this historic event, took this opportunity to express the gratitude of the Saharawi State to "the Russian nation for the historic position in the UN Security Council on just issues, especially on the Saharawi question, which is consistent with the Charter and the principles of the United Nations. "

In this regard, he said that the Frente POLISARIO expects Russia to play a substantial role so that the Saharawi people can exercise their inalienable right to self-determination in accordance with international law and in accordance with the principles and values defended by the Russian Federation.

Russia celebrates every May 9, the anniversary of the defeat of Germany or Victory Day for the Russians, where the millions of Soviets who fell in the Second World War (1939-1945) are remembered. SPS