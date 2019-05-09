South Africa: Lions Continue Out-of-the-Box Dayimani Experiment

Cape Town — He is considered one of the most promising loose forwards in the country, but Hacjivah Dayimani will start at centre in the Golden Lions' SuperSport Challenge clash against the Valke on Saturday.

It is an experiment that those at the union seem to be excited by, given that Dayimani also already featured as backline cover off the bench in Super Rugby for the Lions this year.

It is believed that Lions coach Swys de Bruin and Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus have discussed Dayimani's future at length and that both feel centre could be a position where he thrives.

It would not be the first time a player has changed positions at an early stage of his professional career.

Tendai Mtawarira, for example, was moved from flank to prop right at the very beginning of his Sharks career.

Kick-off at Ellis Park on Saturday is at 12:00 .

Golden Lions XV:

15 Ruan Combrinck, 14 Madosh Tambwe, 13 Franco Naude, 12 Hacjivah Dayimani, 11 Stean Pienaar, 10 Jeanluc Cilliers, 9 Dillon Smit, 8 Darrien-Lane Landsberg, 7 Jo-Hanko de Villiers, 6 James Venter (captain), 5 Reinhard Nothnagel, 4 Ruben Schoeman, 3 Keagan Glade, 2 Robbie Coetzee, 1 Nathan McBeth

Substitutes: 16 Pieter Jansen, 17 Danie Mienie, 18 Travis Gordon, 19 Mandisi Mthiyane, 20 Bradley Thain, 21 Yanga Hlalu, 22 Kennedy Mpeku

Source: Sport24