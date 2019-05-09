9 May 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Matthew Mole Spots His Name On a 30 Seconds Card!

Cape Town — South African singer Matthew Mole found his name on a 30 Seconds board game card, and he is pretty chuffed about it!

Posting a photo of himself holding the card in front of his right eye, he writes: "Living the dream, baby."

The singer from Cape Town shares the blue trivia card with Coca-Cola, The Disciples, Rush Hour and Brussels.

If you're not familiar with the game, 30 Seconds, it's a board game where players play in teams, and one player must guess a word from their teammate's explanation, much like Charades.

But they only have 30 seconds to answer!

On fan on Instagram wrote a comment, saying: "That's when you know you've made it."

Source: The Juice

