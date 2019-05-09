Zimbabwe: River Valley Hosts International Business Conference

Diversified business concern, River Valley Group, will this Saturday host an international business conference in Gweru which is aimed at drawing capital and investment into the country and afford locals an opportunity to build synergies with international business players.

The conference will see captains of industry and business leaders from Germany, Italy, Spain, India, Saudi Arabia and several countries converging in Gweru to discuss business opportunities and experiences.

The conference comes at a time Zimbabwe has taken a new trajectory on the business front anchored on President Mnangagwa's "Zimbabwe is open for business" mantra, which is the cornerstone on which the country is expected to achieve upper middle income status by 2030.

In an interview with The Herald Business, River Valley Group chief executive officer Dr Smelly Dube, said the conference aims to position the Midlands Province on a firm pedestal in preparation of Government's devolution plans.

Dr Dube said she also hopes local businesses will take advantage of the presence of international business leaders to build synergies that will help local companies in the long run.

"We are hosting the inaugural Zimbabwe Business and Investment Summit (ZBIS) which will bring together the dozens of African investment and leaders from beyond the continent this Saturday," said Dr Dube.

"From the continent, we have secured attendance confirmation from Pan African leadership and entrepreneurship development centre of Nigeria.

"We are also expecting business leaders from Germany, Italy, Spain, India, while from Saudi Arabia we will be having Prince of Assaf His Highness Dr Mahmoud Salah-al-Din Assaf.

"What we are doing is informed by the new trajectory that Government is taking in so far as devolution and the building of what we can say 'provincial economies' is concerned.

"We hope that by doing this, we will not only strategically position ourselves as a company but also position the province to the wider investing world so that the province can play its part in the economic revival of the country as enunciated by President Mnangagwa.

"You know that most local businesses are facing capitalisation challenges and our hope is they will take advantage of the summit to push for mutually beneficial synergies as well as partnerships that will then give them an opportunity to take their businesses to the international markets," said Dr Dube.

In the 2019 National Budget, Government began the process of building provincial economies with a disbursement of $31 million to each of the country's 10 provinces for the implementation of devolution and acceleration of reviving the economy through empowerment of provincial economies.