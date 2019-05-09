South Africa: Minimal Change in Eastern Cape As ANC Takes Strong Lead, UDM Loses Support

Photo: Velani Ludidi/GroundUp

The voting booth in the Lwandle community hall in Strand could not be used because people who have lost their homes are sleeping there. Instead people had to vote at this pre-primary school. (Photo: Velani Ludidi)

While votes continue to be counted across the country, in the Eastern Cape, the ANC commands a resounding, and seemingly ascendant, majority with 68.81% or 683 754 of the votes counted thus far going to the party. The DA, with 17.31% or 171 971 of the votes counted so far in the province, is in second place.

While the final tally has not been established yet and the process of counting the votes is ongoing, the ANC's performance is almost on par with its performance in the 2014 general election when the governing party received 70.09% or 1 528 345 of the total votes cast in the province - a traditional stronghold of the ANC.

The DA, though largely not impinging on the dominance of the governing party in the province, seems to be making a strong showing this year in comparison to 2014 when the party received 353 316 votes or 16.20% of the total votes cast in the province. There are indications that as more votes are counted, this percentage of the vote will likely decrease.

The EFF seems to be making a strong showing with 6.98% or 69 361 of the votes counted in the province going to the red berets. The result would seemingly suggest excellent growth for the party in the province with 75 776 or 3.48% of the vote going to the fighters in 2014.

The UDM, which is in fourth place, seems to be showing a substantial decline from its performance in 2014. Though it is still too early to confirm the numbers as not all votes have been counted, with a current 1.96% or 19 445 of the votes counted, the party's performance is down nearly 5% from 2014's 6.16% or 134 280 of the total votes cast in the province.

Source: News24