Namibia: Young Kids Suspected of Toddler's Murder

Ongwediva — Minors between the ages of two and six became suspects in a shocking murder of another infant child, aged two.

The incident took place on Monday between 16h00 and 19h00 at Okatope village in Ohangwena Region.

It is alleged that the deceased identified as Daniel Shilongo (2) was left with his three other minor relatives at home without parental supervision.

The parents allegedly left the house around 16h00 to buy a recharge voucher from a local cucashop.

Upon return, they were greeted by a gruesome scene of baby Shilongo lying outside, just by the entrance of the homestead -dead.

His mouth, eyes and nose were stuffed with sand and he had some scratch on chest. One of the scratches was deep, according to a relative. It is also established that one of the child-suspects was just visiting her paternal grandparents for the first time and his mother who is originally from Omusati was one of the adults who made a heartbreaking discovery.

According to Ohangwena Police Spokesperson Warrant Abner Kaume Itumba, the six and the three-year-old children, could not really give clear information about what transpired.

"Each child was accusing another of beating the victim with a piece of mahangu stalks and also filling the sand in his mouth," said Itumba.

Itumba added that no arrest has been made. The body of the deceased child was taken to Engela Mortuary pending the autopsy.