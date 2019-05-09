Namibia: Coetzee Nominated As President of Isaca's Windhoek Chapter

Windhoek — ISACA, previously known as the Information Systems Audit and Control Association, has selected the managing director of Headway Consulting, Jan Coetzee, as their new president. At the recent Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Windhoek, Coetzee was chosen to lead the Windhoek Chapter of this leading-edge global association.

As an independent, non-profit, global association, ISACA engages in the development, adoption and use of globally accepted, industry-leading knowledge and practices for information systems. It educates, informs and provides tools, certification for auditing of IT Networks, for keeping networked organisations safe and secure as well as shares information with its 14 000 members around the world, including Namibia. Previously known as the Information Systems Audit and Control Association, ISACA now goes by its acronym only, to reflect the broad range of IT governance professionals it serves.

Coetzee has broad experience in the field of ICT, Managed Services as well as in running Headway Consulting and providing Cobit, ITIL trainings and other technology and cyber-related consulting. His extensive network makes him the perfect candidate to represent the Windhoek Chapter, locally, regionally and internationally.

Jan Coetzee said after his nomination: "I'm humbled to have been elected ISACA Windhoek Chapter President at the AGM today. Looking forward to serving with fellow board of directors and the rest of the Chapter members."

As a non-profit, global membership association for IT and information systems professionals, ISACA is committed to providing its diverse constituency of more than 140 000 professionals worldwide with the tools they need to achieve individual and organizational success. The benefits offered through globally accepted research, certifications and community collaboration result in greater trust in, and value from, information systems. Through more than 200 chapters established in more than 80 countries, ISACA provides its members with education, resource sharing, advocacy, professional networking, and a host of other benefits on a local level.