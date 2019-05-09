South Africa: ANC Expresses Condolences After Two Voters Die Moments Before Casting Their Votes

Photo: Velani Ludidi/GroundUp

The ANC in Gauteng said on Thursday that it was saddened by the death of two Sedibeng and Tshwane residents who died on Wednesday moments before they had the opportunity to cast their votes.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones and we send our deepest condolences," provincial spokesperson Tasneem Motara said in a statement.

"In Sedibeng, a 79-year-old woman died moments before she could vote at her voting station in Bophelong, Vanderbijlpark.

"She [was] reported to have been in a jovial mood earlier, indicating that and she was looking forward to making her mark. She collapsed in the voting booth shortly after being given ballot papers," Motara said.

ANC Gauteng secretary Jacob Khawe told News24 on Wednesday afternoon that the woman who died in Emfuleni was approaching the booth when she collapsed.

"They tried to call the emergency services but unfortunately we lost her."

Voting was temporarily suspended so that police could process the scene and inquest dockets have been opened, News24 reported.

In a separate incident, a 67-year-old man from Elandspoort, in Tshwane, died outside the Westview temporary voting station in Elandspoort.

"He collapsed before he could get a chance to cast his vote.

"The two compatriots understood not only their civic duty to strengthen democracy through universal suffrage but they had a deeper appreciation of the inherent power that one's vote carries in shaping the future of our country," Motara said.

Source: News24