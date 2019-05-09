Zimbabwe: Baby Dumping Bulawayo Mum Escapes Custodial Sentence

A Bulawayo woman, who left her two year-old child in the care of a stranger, while she sought to be intimate with a boyfriend at a local lodge, was on Wednesday slapped with an RTGS$60 fine or 30 days in prison.

Ayanda Sibanda (22) opted to pay the fine instead of going to jail.

Bulawayo Magistrate, Franklin Mkwananzi on Monday, convicted Sibanda of contravening section 7(1) of the Children's Act (ill- treatment or neglect of children or young person).

Prosecutor, Rufaro Mageza told the court that on May 3 this year, along 4th Street between 5th and 6th Avenue, Sibanda approached Florence Tatani, a stranger and asked if she could care for her child for "a few minutes" under the pretext that she was going to relieve herself.

"The complainant remained with the infant while the accused person went away. After the 'few' minutes the accused did not return as she had promised.

"Tatani decided to seek help and reported the case to the police after realising the accused had not returned after almost three hours," Mageza told the court.

When quizzed by magistrate Mkwananzi where she had gone after leaving her baby with a stranger, Sibanda said she had gone to meet her boyfriend at a local lodge.