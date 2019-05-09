Liberia: Dirkir Glay Maintain Substantial Form

LISCR FC Robust Center-Defender, Dirkir Glay has been in great form since the beginning of the Liberia Football Association First Division League and has maintained his outstanding form for LISCR FC in the league.

The experience center-back, who joined LISCR FC this season on a two-year-deal has been impressive since Joining the Shipping Boys, and has justified himself to team manager Tapha Manneh with splendid performances on so many occasions.

The 27-year-old vigorous center-back received Praises from the coaching arm of LISCR FC after his excellent performance in the club recent 0-0 draw against Jubilee FC at the Doris William Stadium in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

The former Thika United defender, who joined LISCR FC this season, has been a key man in LISCR FC defense, since the beginning of the season.

Glay has acknowledged that his impressive showed-up and prominent role with the club has put more pressure on him to succeed at the club.

The experience center-defender who has the ability to do significant defensive works and has more advantage in the defense such as; ball control, endurance, energy, strength, et al, is anticipating more superb performance with his club.

"I feel very good, I am working hard and I am happy to help the team and my teammates" Glay told Soccer Liberia-News.

"We want to achieve our goal, it is not easy but together we can do it, he said".

"I am happy and I think the club has put a lot of confidence in me, so I hope to repay that with more great performances", he concluded.