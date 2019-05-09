Mauritius: Pre-Budget 2019-2020 Consultation - Meeting With SMEs and Other Sectors

press release

The second pre-budget consultative meeting with the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) and other sectors was held, yesterday, at the Conference Room, New Treasury Building, in Port Louis under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth.

The Minister of Agro-Industry and Food Security, My Mahen Kumar Seeruttun, the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Consumer protection, Mr Ashit Gungah, the Minister of Business, Enterprise and Cooperatives, Mr Soomilduth Bholah, and the Minister of Financial Services and Good Governance, Mr Dharmendar Sesungkur, were also present.

Around 20 representatives from the SME sector and other associations of jewelry, small contractors, handicraft, women entrepreneurs, bakery, and hotel and restauration participated. Several issues and propositions were voiced out by each representative. They are, amongst others: enhancing the visibility of SMEs, training for jewelers and revamping of the Jewelry School, setting up of a factoring system for small contractors, facilities to import duty-free equipment and vehicles, implementation of a scheme to tackle labour shortage issues, and creation of an Observatory of entrepreneurship.

After the meeting, Prime Minister Jugnauth in a statement to the press, stated that the meeting with representatives of the SME and other sectors was very fruitful and positive. He said that the propositions will help to further improve and consolidate the different sectors. The ultimate aim, he added, is to enhance the quality of life of workers.