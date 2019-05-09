Mauritius: Smart City Projects Will Modernise Physical Fabric of Mauritius, Says PM

press release

Smart City projects are being promoted as a vital component of our vision to modernise the physical fabric of our country while at the same time strengthening the foundations for economic growth and creating new job opportunities. To date some Rs 8 billion have been invested to create six Smart Cities.

This statement was made yesterday by the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, during the launching of Beau Plan Smart City at the Creative Park in Beau Plan, Pamplemousses.

The Prime Minister recalled that the Smart Cities are providing the right platform as well as industrial and business solutions to attract innovation-driven development and intensify cooperation in frontier areas such as digital economy, artificial intelligence, nanotechnology and quantum computing, and advance the development of big data and cloud computing.

In that context, he said that Government is providing all facilities and a set of incentives to attract higher value-added and capital-intensive industries such as pharmaceuticals, precision engineering, and high-end consumer products to be manufactured in the smart cities.

Speaking about the Beau Plan Smart City, Mr Jugnauth stated that it is a landmark development in the region, since it is the first smart city in the Northern part of Mauritius. It has innovative clusters, modern and sustainable infrastructure, smart technologies and makes use of green energy, he said. The project, which expands over a period of 15 years, will entail a total investment of Rs 30 billion and will bring around 10,200 job opportunities. It also includes a social programme for people living in the region and neighbouring community, said the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Jugnauth rejoiced that the Beau Plan Smart City will set a new standard for the quality of its infrastructure and environment. It will comprise modern office spaces and a media city, pleasant homes and a wholesome living environment. The business park will also be complemented by a commercial and residential development, he said.

Mr Jugnauth highlighted that the vision of Government is to build a Mauritius of the future with towns, cities and villages across the country that will be redesigned and new ones created, where there will be walkable blocks and streets, housing and shopping in close proximity and accessible public spaces with positive economic, health and environmental impacts on people.

As regards the economy, the Prime Minister pointed out that GDP is expanding at a sustainable pace adding that private investment last year reached 14.1 percent of GDP, which is the highest private investment ratio in five years. He also appealed to private investors to focus their strategy on investment which can impact on growth, job creation, and the future path of the country's development.

Mr Jugnauth also emphasised the need to focus more on research and development which will rekindle the innovativeness of the country and the ingenuity of the workforce, and give a new vitality to the global competitiveness of exports.

Beau Plan Smart City

The Beau Plan Smart City, which is on an area of 211.33 ha., strategically located in the north, envisions to become an important economic pole where thousands of employment opportunities will be created, where businesses of all scale from small enterprises to major corporate offices will thrive together, opening unprecedented opportunities for profitable investment in Beau Plan.

At the same time, the Beau Plan Smart City will aim at creating exemplary neighbourhoods around its mature lush landscaping and encourage a healthy lifestyle. It will also provide for a "complete lifestyle" that brings together the opportunity to live, work, play and educate within a single destination.