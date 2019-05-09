Ethiopia's Human Rights Record to Be Reviewed By Universal Periodic Review

Geneva — Ethiopia is one of the 14 States to be reviewed by the UPR Working Group during its upcoming session taking place from 6 to 17 May. Ethiopia's first and second UPR reviews took place in December 2009 and April 2014, respectively.

The documents on which the reviews are based are: 1) national report - information provided by the State under review; 2) information contained in the reports of independent human rights experts and groups, known as the Special Procedures, human rights treaty bodies, and other UN entities; 3) information provided by other stakeholders including national human rights institutions, regional organizations and civil society groups.

The three reports serving as the basis for the review of Ethiopia on 14 May can be found here.

Location: Room 20, Palais des Nations, Geneva

Time and date: 09.00 - 12.30, Tuesday, 14 May (Geneva time, GMT +1 hour)

The UPR is a unique process which involves a periodic review of the human rights records of all 193 UN Member States. Since its first meeting was held in April 2008, all 193 UN member States have been reviewed twice within the first and second UPR cycles. During the third UPR cycle, States are again expected to spell out steps they have taken to implement recommendations posed during their previous reviews which they committed to follow-up on, as well as to highlight recent human rights developments in the country.

The delegation of Ethiopia will be headed by Dr. Gedion Timothewos Hassebon, Deputy Attorney General of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

The three country representatives serving as rapporteurs ("troika") for the review of Ethiopia are: Angola, Hungary and Nepal.

The webcast of the session will be at http://webtv.un.org

The list of speakers and all available statements to be delivered during the review of Ethiopia will be posted on the UPR Extranet

The UPR Working Group is scheduled to adopt the recommendations made to Ethiopia at 17.30 on 16 May. The State under review may wish to express its positions on recommendations posed to it during their review. The recommendations will be shared with the media on this day in advance.