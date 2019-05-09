Malawi: Joyce Banda Promises Cabinet Posts to PP Legislators in MCP Govt

In a typical case of counting eggs before they are hatched and defying Malawi Congress Party (MCP) purpoted servant leadership philosophy, Lazarus Chakwera's political partner, former president Joyce Banda, says some People's Party (PP) legislators will be offered Cabinet posts should MCP win the May 21 elections.

Joyce Banda propelling Chakwera to be the next Head of State

According to Zodiak, Banda made the remarks at Chatoloma Admarc ground in Kasungu on Wednesday during a whistle stop tour on her way to Nkhata Bay.

Banda, who has "captured" MCP considering that 80% of MCP executive members are former PP members, is alleged to have negotiated six Cabinet posts including one for her son, Roy Kachale, her would-be running mate Dr. Jerry Jana, and Secretary General Ibrahim Matola.

The former president also negotiated herself to be a co-decision maker on State matters in the MCP government as well as assume the role of Malawi's global ambassador, 10 Heads of Embassy positions and other public appointments.

Reacting to Zodiak report, most Malawians blasted the former president for putting personal interests first.

"I knew it, this woman is up to no good. Cry my beloved MCP. And Chakwera is weak.

"Perhaps this is why Chilima said no to her demands," reads one comment referring to UTM Pary president Saulos Chilima who partied ways with JB after a 48 hour alliance allegedly because she had put too many demands including one to have her son as running mate.

"This nyunsensi ndiyomwe Chilima anakana and analora kuti Band igawane zida... . PP wants to use back door ... .. Say no to PP. Say no to MCP!" posted one Pempho Chipeni.

Malawi goes to the polls on May 21 but with 11 days to go there is no clear picture of the winner as all UTM, DPP and MCP seem to have equal forces.

However, the surprise package has been UTM, a 9 months old party formed after Chilima quit DPP in 2018.

The 46-year old Chilima has built the party to unimaginable levels and has campaigned more than President Peter Mutharika and Chakwera despite the whole country writing him off that he had no time.