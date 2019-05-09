Namibia: Ohangwena RDP Conference Elects New Regional Leader

THE inspector of education for the Ohakafiya Circuit, Walter Ndakondja, has been elected regional secretary of the Rally for Democracy and Progress (RDP) in the Ohangwena region.

A member of the RDP national leadership, Eino Heelu confirmed to Nampa on Tuesday that Ndakondja was elected during the party's regional conference held at Eenhana on Sunday.

Ndakondja, who also serves as the RDP member on the Eenhana Town Council, will serve as the party's regional secretary, along with Silas Ngube as his deputy, for the next five years.

Heelu said the conference furthermore elected 33 members for the regional committee, and 10 delegates to represent the region at the party's national convention due to take place later this year on a date yet to be determined.

Lioba Ndapuka, Johannes Shifidi, Penda Shihepo, Frieda Kashikatu, Pius Hafeni and Leefa Ndabo were also nominated during the conference to contest for positions in the party's central committee during the national convention.

Ndakondja takes over from Timo Shikongo, who last year resigned from the RDP, citing squabbles for positions in the party's national leadership as his reason for dumping the party.

- Nampa