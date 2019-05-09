Zimbabwe: Ngezi Sack Mutinous Duo

NGEZI Platinum Stars yesterday expelled two senior players for leading an industrial action which rocked the Mhondoro side on the eve of their Premiership clash against TelOne last weekend.

Captain Liberty Chakoroma and Simba Nhivi are expected to be served with their dismissal letters today.

Xolisani Moyo has survived the chop but will face club sanctions.

Erol Akbay's charges had last week threatened not to fulfil the TelOne tie at Baobab if the club refused to review their salaries.

But, the executive had to act swiftly to resolve the impasse before Nhivi's strike helped the team beat TelOne to take their points tally to 10, in six matches.

"As a club, we were very surprised and disappointed by the actions of a few of our players on the 3rd of May 2019 when they embarked on an illegal industrial action demanding a revision of their conditions of service," the club said in a statement.

"This action was taken while negotiations were underway and under circumstances where we didn't owe them anything.

"Pursuant to the illegal industrial action we had to institute disciplinary proceedings involving the players in question, leading to two of our senior players leaving the club."

The players were demanding a salary review as the highest-paid player at the platinum mining team was reported to be earning $900 by last week.

Chakoroma came close to signing for debutants Manica Diamonds after his contract ran out at the end of last year before the Ngezi Platinum executive persuaded him to sign a one-year extension.