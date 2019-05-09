Namibia: PDM Promises Change for Ondangwa

THE ruling Swapo party is still colonising its members by talking of things that happened to them in the past, rather than engaging people on current affairs and what the future holds for them.

This is the view of Popular Democratic Movement candidate for the upcoming Ondangwa Urban by-elections Johannes Martin.

"All Swapo keeps on telling the nation is how the country was colonised, instead of talking about national issues and how people are affected, and working on solutions. Vote for change," he urged.

Once voted into office, Martin said he intends to work more closely with the youth by engaging them in dialogues, developmental projects and the creation of youth employment schemes.

He also has plans to create recreational and sports facilities, and a community library for the youth of Ondangwa by advocating donor funds with the government and other stakeholders. "Swapo councillors are not taking the communities' needs seriously; most of them are just doing things for their own benefits. If I become a councillor of Ondangwa Urban, the residents will be the custodians of all the developments that will be put in place," said Martin.

"I am going to have one-on-one sessions with the youth to hear their outcries, and what is happening on the ground. I work with the youth on a daily basis, and I know what they want. I am set to go and do things differently.

Ondangwa should vote for someone who is capable to make things happen, like me," he added.

He said voters should also be allowed to cast their votes freely and independently without any fears of victimisation or prejudice.

"I am urging the residents of Ondangwa town to go out in their numbers and vote for the candidate of their choice.

The voters should not vote based on political affiliation, but should rather vote based on the candidate's capabilities," he continued. Martin is a teacher by profession, and also a councillor for the Ondangwa Town Council.

His name was registered with the Electoral Commission of Namibia by the party's secretary general, Linus Tobias, on Monday.

The position of councillor for Ondangwa Urban became vacant after president Hage Geingob appointed former constituency councillor Elia Irimari as the new governor of the Oshana region.

He replaced Clemens Kashuupulwa, who was appointed as Namibia's ambassador to Russia, last year.

Martin is set to run the race alongside Leonard Sunday Negonga of Swapo, and youthful Angela Immanuel, who will be contesting as an independent candidate.

The registration for party candidates ended on Monday, while the Ondangwa Urban constituency by-elections are scheduled to take place on 15 June.