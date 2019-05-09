Tanzania Suffer Big Loss in T20 Cricket Match

TANZANIA women's cricket team started the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifying competition in Harare on wrong foot after losing their opening game early this week to hosts Zimbabwe.

According to national team coach Hamisi Abdallah, the Tanzanian team lost to Zimbabwe by 92 runs in their Group A match.

Winners won the toss and opted to bet first, they collected 143 runs for four wickets as Shame Mayers and Modester Mupachikwa hit 65 and 30 runs respectively to destroy the Tanzanian envoys.

Chasing the score, Tanzanian ladies managed only 51 runs with loss of eight wickets in the process to let Zimbabwe seal a 92-run victory. The team returned to action for second game yesterday against Nigeria as looking to bounced back.

They are also scheduled to battle it out against Mozambique today before concluding their group campaign against Rwanda on Saturday.

In another match held at the same venue, Namibia caused the big upset as they outclassed defending champions Uganda by 14 runs in Group B.

In other Group A action, Nigeria bounced back from a first day defeat by getting the better of Mozambique who had posted 93 for seven.

The backbone of that knock was Cristina Magaia, with 38 from just 24 balls. Blessing Etim took a hat trick for 14 runs and her control was key to stifling the young Mozambicans.

In the chase, Nigeria lost Etim in the first over, but then Blessing Nwobodo (33 not out) and Samantha Agazuma (28 not out) nervelessly took them home.

Kenya also kept up their good start, as they dominated their clash with Sierra Leone. Veteran Margaret Ngoche starred with an excellent 73 from 53 balls, which took Kenya to total of 170 for four.

Sharon Juma added the gloss with 39 from 30 balls. Sierra Leone were always up against it, and they toiled to 64 for seven to let Kenya win by impressive 106 runs.